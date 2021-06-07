Where Did Bachelorette Katie Thurston Go to College? Inside Her Life Before Bachelor Nation

It’s easy to see Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has beauty and brains, but did she go to college? Keep reading to learn more about the season 17 star before she became a member of Bachelor Nation.

It’s unclear where exactly the Washington native, 30, went to college, but it does appear she did a stint at some type of university after attending high school at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

“Anyone else remember themed house parties in college?” Katie captioned a throwback photo via Instagram in September 2020 with “#houseparty” and “#homebody.” In the fun snapshot, the bank marketing manager posed with a pal while rocking glasses, a pink shirt that read, “I [Hello Kitty logo] nerds” and colorful socks.

Before she had any experience with higher education, Katie was a very serious volleyball player in high school. The reality star was even mentioned by name in some local publications when her team had a particularly impressive season in 2007. She played the position of libero, which is a designated back-row player focused on defense. Based on social media videos, the former contestant from Matt James’ season appears to still coach the sport at a high school level.

Katie is killing it professionally, and she’s ready to find Mr. Right during season 17. However, an insider told Life & Style there were a lot of ups and downs during filming. In fact, the leading lady “threatened to quit” amid the “drama-filled” season.

ABC

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the insider explained. “She just walked away from cameras. She kept changing how she felt and her thoughts were all over the place. You will see later on this season how difficult it was for her.”

The insider added, “Like every season there’s a villain, guys who are on the show for the wrong reasons, guys who have a secret or some kind of scandal and surprises,” the source notes.”

Good luck, Katie! If you can’t wait for the finale, see season 17 spoilers here.