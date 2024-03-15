Lindsay Lohan has ~a beautiful life~ in Dubai! The actress has called the United Arab Emirates city her home for years now, and it doesn’t seem like she has any plans to move back to the U.S. But when and why did Lindsay move to Dubai in the first place?

When Did Lindsay Lohan Move to Dubai?

Lindsay packed up her things and headed to Dubai in 2014, and she hasn’t looked back since. As of June 2023, she lived in a “four-bedroom villa overlooking Kite Beach,” per The National News. Lindsay gave a journalist from the publication a personal tour of her “family home” at the time, featuring “accessories and artwork” that the Irish Wish star collected during her world travels.

Why Did Lindsay Lohan Move to Dubai?

Lindsay revealed to Cosmopolitan in 2022 that she moved to Dubai for “privacy” after years of public scrutiny in the U.S. Paparazzi is illegal in the city, so she doesn’t have to worry about getting followed by cameras everywhere she goes.

What Lindsay Lohan Has Said About Living in Dubai

Moving to Dubai turned out to be a great decision for Lindsay. For one thing, it led the Mean Girls star to meet her now-husband, Bader Shammas. She revealed to Allure in June 2023 that they first crossed paths in a restaurant, where he was dining with colleagues and she was eating with friends.

“I said, ‘You look like someone I know.’ He was like, ‘No, I don’t, who?’” she said, revealing that they chatted for hours. “And then I said to him, ‘I feel like you’re the person I’m going to be with forever.’ I’d never been able to talk to someone like this.”

Lindsay and Bader tied the knot in July 2022 and welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, in July 2023.

In addition to meeting the love of her life in Dubai, Lindsay has said that she simply found comfort in the city. “There’s a certain calmness that I find there. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me,” she told W Magazine in February 2018. “I never considered people taking a picture ‘bothering’ me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”

Where Else Has Lindsay Lohan Lived?

Before she settled down in Dubai, Lindsay called New York her home for years. She also did a brief stint in Turkey, telling W that she “switched off on everyone in my life” and “threw myself into understanding what was going on.” Finally, Lindsay spent some time in London.

“I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai and I saw everything in one place,” she said. “Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it.”