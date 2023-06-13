Lisa Vanderpump may be in charge of her reality TV show, Vanderpump Rules, but her kids, Max Vanderpump-Todd and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, run her world. While the Bravo celebrity welcomed her daughter in 1986, she adopted Max in 1992, and it was a reason she considered not joining reality TV. Keep reading to find out why plus everything we know about Lisa’s son, Max!

When Did Lisa Vanderpump Adopt Her Son Max?

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her husband, Ken Todd, adopted Max from foster care in 1992 when he was just six weeks old.

“I adopted him from foster care and I really had to be on the same page as him in saying, ‘It’s possible that maybe your birth parents will come forward,’” the British native told TV.com in December 2010. “But he’s 19 next month, and I just said, ‘You ready? Because we’re in a public arena and they might recognize us.’ But I’m very open about it. If I cry, I cry. If I laugh, I laugh.”

Lisa has opened up about her son’s adoption on her blog in the past, revealing that she has always been open with Max about his past.

“Are the children different to me? Do I love them differently? Is their a biological connection that makes a relationship stronger? I honestly don’t have the answer to that [sic],” she wrote in February 2015. “Each child is different, each relationship varies, but one thing I know for sure is biology has little to do with emotional connections, of that Max and I are sure.”

Has Lisa Vanderpump’s Son Max Starred on ‘Pump Rules’?

Lisa is known for her widely successful reality TV series, Vanderpump Rules, which centers around the young employees at her West Hollywood restaurants, Sur and Pump, and their drama. Max works at the establishment as a busser, with his most recent storyline surrounding a severe facial injury where he knocked out several of his front teeth.

How Old Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Son Max Today?

As of 2023, Max is 31 years old.

Where Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Son Max Now?

Apart from reality TV fame, Max keeps a low profile on social media and often shares photos of his many interests including boxing and his dogs. He’ll often occasionally share a tribute post dedicated to this mother.

“To the best mum in the world,” he captioned a January 2022 photo where he affectionately had his arm around the restaurateur.