After 11 seasons starring on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore has built up a sizable bank account that’s impressive for any reality star. Details on her net worth and how she makes money outside of her TV job, which includes a successful company and multiple brand partnerships.

What Is Whitney Way Thore’s Net Worth

Multiple outlets have reported Whitney’s net worth is worth around $4 million.

How Does Whitney Way Thore Make Money Outside of Reality TV?

The North Carolina native helped found the No Body Shame campaign, which was featured in 2015 during the second season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. According to the definition on the official website, “No Body Shame is a global movement founded by Whitney Way Thore in 2014 to help people of every variety live their lives fully, passionately, and free of shame.”

In the viral video she created, Whitney said, “There’s no wrong way to have a body. We are more than the sum of our parts, we are more than someone else’s expectations of us. Don’t let them tell you can’t do. You are limitless.”

Since then, the dance lover has used No BS to create new business ventures. Whitney started her own company for plus-size workout apparel called No BS Active, which has since turned into a fitness and lifestyle app. The brand’s website states, “No matter whether you’re big or small, old or young, an athlete or a beginner, the No BS Active app is designed for you. Workouts can be done at home with little to no equipment.”

The service is priced at $19.99 a month or $199.99 per year. The monthly subscription features “25 new workouts, five new stretch sessions, 10 new meditations, plus over 100 tutorials and additional exclusive content (like dance videos) for purchase.”

Whitney hosted a No Body Shame at Sea cruise for fans in 2019, where she and her family and friends mingled with passengers throughout the week as they sailed around the Caribbean.

The savvy entrepreneur also promotes various companies on her Instagram page including Athleta, FabFitFun and FatGirlFlow. In a 2021 Instagram video compilation of highlights from a trip to France, Whitney wrote in the caption, “I’ve been on a summer adventure for the last six weeks in Paris. I’m on my last couple days and I can’t believe I successfully made it through this trip with what I packed — which was basically @athleta stuff and casual dresses.”