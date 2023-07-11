Picture perfect! Tom Holland grew up in a close-knit family and is one of four brothers. Over the years, the London native has given fans a glimpse into his childhood with sweet stories of his brood, especially ​parents Dominic and Nikki Holland. Keep reading to learn more about Tom’s parents and family dynamic and find out what they do for a living.

Who Are Tom Holland’s Parents?

Dominic and Nikki welcomed Tom on June 1, 1996, before his younger brothers, twins Harry and Sam and Paddy Holland, were born.

The family patriarch is an English actor and comedian, while Nikki ​works in the arts as a photographer.

Tom Holland Has a Close Relationship With His Parents

The Marvel star has shared how amazing his mom and dad are since the beginning of his highly acclaimed acting career.

In July 2023, Tom explained how he never saw his parents go to work as his dad did stand-up comedy during the late hours of the night while his mom worked from home.

“We had this amazing foundation where, no matter the time of the day, either mum or dad would be at the house. We felt so solid as a family, which is why I kind of have this dream of one day having kids and putting my work to bed and just being there as a dad – because I really admire how my dad was around,” he said during an episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast. “Being a comedian is a very, very volatile job. Their highs and low are so extreme and as kids we never saw that.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tom admitted that the “only version” of his dad he encountered was his “happy dad” that would often take him to the park.

The Crowded Room actor even thanked his dad for showing him what a good work ethic is and not allowing negative talk to diminish his passion for acting.

How Do Tom Holland’s Parents Support His Career?

Tom may be an A-list actor who engages in risky stunts, but his parents always make sure safety comes first.

While filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom was ​displeased to find out there was no zipper in the bottom half of his costume to use the restroom. Although he didn’t complain about the uncomfortable wardrobe choice, he shared his frustrations with his mom, who quickly took matters into her own hands.

“Two days later, the producer came up to me and was like, ‘How are your kidneys?’” Tom recalled during a 2022 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I was like, ‘My kidneys are fine, why are you asking?’ He was like, ‘Well your mom called us.” … So, my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, ‘Give my son toilet breaks!’”