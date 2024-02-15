American Idol alum Alex Miller was involved in a two-vehicle crash involving his tour bus on February 13, 2024. Though the singer himself was not injured, the accident unfortunately resulted in one death. Who is Alex, and what happened during the crash?

When Was Alex Miller on ‘American Idol’?

Alex competed on American Idol season 19 in 2021. He was just 17 years old at the time, but judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan loved the Kentucky native’s mature voice and southern twang. He performed an original song called “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me” at his audition and earned yesses from all three judges, sending Alex to Hollywood.

“Your personality is just infectious,” Lionel told the country singer.

Though Alex made it through the initial Hollywood rounds, he was eliminated in Showstoppers and did not make it to the Top 24.

“I stuck to my guns,” Alex said of his time on Idol in a radio interview on February 12, 2024. “I think that resonated with a lot of people, and I didn’t throw a fit when they cut me, I just, ‘Thank you so much for this opportunity’ and this, that and the other.”

Where Is ‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller Today?

After his time on Idol, Alex was signed to a Nashville label Billy Jam Records, according to his website. He released his debut album, Miller Time, featuring his singles “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” and “Through With You.”

Alex also began touring heavily and performed shows at multiple state fairs. He’s worked with several other artists and talent show alums, including Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and more. Alex has also continued to write his own music, as seen on his EP Country.

American Idol/YouTube

“I’m working to better myself and my music,” he said on his website. “I’m not walking away from the core of me or the type of music I want to make. That will always be Country … ain’t nothin’ gonna change about that.”

What Happened in Alex Miller’s Tour Bus Crash?

On February 14, 2024, Alex released a statement from his team explaining that the singer’s tour bus was involved in an accident with one other car while the bus was “traveling back from a vacation.”

“Country recording star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car,” the statement on Instagram continued. “Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating.”

The Kentucky State Police also released a statement containing more details about the collision, which occurred in Rockcastle County.

“The preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by James M. McPheron, 53 years old of Mount Veron, Kentucky, was traveling westbound on South Wildness Road when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of a 1997 Vanhool (Tour Bus),” the police department’s statement read. “The Bus was operated by Roger D. Miller, 43 years old of Lancaster, Kentucky.”

McPheron was transferred to a regional hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Rockcastle County Coroner. The Kentucky State Police’s investigation is ongoing.