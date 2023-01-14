Who is Anna in the series The Last of Us? HBO is set to release its highly anticipated show, based on the 2013 video game of the same name, on January 15, and fans can expect each character to have more layers in the post-apocalyptic drama.

Keep reading to see spoilers about the character and the show!

What Is ‘The Last of Us About’?

HBO teased that The Last of Us takes place “after modern civilization has been destroyed,” according to the plot synopsis.

The series focuses on Joel and Ellie, who “are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America,” per IMDb.

Courtesy of HBO

Who Is Anna in ‘The Last of Us’?

Anna is Ellie’s mother and a nurse. In the original video game, Anna was friends with Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies.

Most original fans don’t recall seeing Anna in the game because of her small role. However, the HBO series is expected to delve into her character in order to provide a stronger backstory.

Courtesy of HBO

What Happened to Anna in ‘The Last of Us’?

Anna was forced to give birth to Ellie during the frightening Cordyceps brain infection outbreak, she died just hours after welcoming her daughter. As a grown teenager, Ellie carries around a letter from Anna in addition to her switchblade.

Who Plays Anna in ‘The Last of Us’?

Actress Ashley Johnson portrays the difficult role of Anna. The Blindspot alum voiced the character in the original games: The Last of Us, The Last of Us: Left Behind and The Last of Us Part II.

Cocreator of the game and series Neil Druckmann explained his decision to include Anna’s character during a January 7, 2023, interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV.

“And then there are other stories that were written since the game has come out for different projects that, for one reason or another, didn’t happen that when Craig [Mazin] and I started talking about the story and breaking it down, I mentioned some of those to him, and he was wide-eyed like a fan and said, ‘Oh my God, we got to put these on the screen, we’ve got to get them on the show,” Neil said, before explaining more about Ashley’s portrayal of Anna. “You got to see in the trailer we just put out that Ashley Johnson plays Ellie’s mom, and that was one of those stories that was near and dear to my heart, and I’m so glad that it gets to live.”

Who Plays Anna’s Daughter Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’?

Anna’s daughter, Ellie, is the lead female character in the story, and actress Bella Ramsey plays her.