Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the team nabbed another chance at the championship with Super Bowl 2024. Andy’s been married to wife Tammy Reid since 1981, but as the Chiefs and everyone involved with the team continue to shine in the spotlight, people are wondering about Andy’s wife.

Who Is Andy Reid’s Wife?

Tammy was born on November 6, 1959, in New York before she moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she was raised. She then moved to Arizona with her mom and dad and attended high school there. Tammy’s been vocal in the past about what a great relationship her parents set for her as she grew up and credited them as solid role models.

“My parents are the greatest examples of service that I’ve ever met in my whole life,” she told The Times Herald during an interview published in 2021. “There was hardly a day that went by when my mom or dad wasn’t helping someone: driving someone somewhere, fixing something, taking a meal or baking something.”

How ​Did Andy Reid Meet His Wife Tammy?

Andy and Tammy met in college when Andy played football at Brigham Young University. However, Tammy said it took a little while before the Kansas City Chiefs coach asked her out on a date.

“He had this air about him—this confidence, but he wouldn’t ask me out, and I’d never not had a guy that I wanted to ask me out not ask me out,” Tammy told Chiefs.com in 2020. Eventually, she challenged Andy to a game of racquetball and after their game, he asked her to go see a movie

Once the couple became more serious, Andy converted to Mormonism after Tammy’s father suggested it to him. A year later, they tied the knot.

Do Andy and Tammy Reid Have Any Kids?

Throughout their 40 plus-years together, Andy and Tammy welcomed five children and 12 grandchildren.

Tammy gave birth to the couple’s first son, Garrett, in 1983. However, he died at the age of 29 following a heroin overdose, according to CBS News.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Their second son, Britt, was born two years later in 1985. Andy and Tammy welcomed their first daughter, Crosby, in 1988, followed by another daughter, Drew Ann, in 1992. Spencer rounds out the Reid family as the youngest child and son.

Tammy Reid’s Love for Giving Back

Before Andy was the head coach of players like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, he and Tammy called Philadelphia home. When Andy worked as the coach for the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, Tammy spent her time working with Laurel House, a charity helping victims of domestic violence.

Tammy threw herself into the work at Laurel House and eventually became the face of the charity.

“I knew that Laurel House was something I could pour my heart into because I am married to one of the greatest men in the world,” Tammy explained in The Time Herald interview. “I’m sad to know that there are women out there who are not. Andrew’s my best friend and we make a great team. I wish every woman could have the kind of loving, supportive relationship that we have.”