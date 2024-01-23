Lyndsay Bell (née Walter) is one of the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs who has spent quite a bit of time with Taylor Swift during the 2023-2024 NFL season. Amid her friendship with the popstar, fans want to know more about the gorgeous blonde.

Who Is Lyndsay Bell Married To?

Lyndsay is married to Blake Bell, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple met while attending the University of Oklahoma together. They started dating in 2013.

Blake proposed to Lyndsay in March 2020 and they tied the knot in Texas in February 2021.

Blake’s professional football career began with the San Francisco 49ers. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. After playing there for two seasons, he was waived by the 49ers and picked up by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. The Vikings waived Blake in September 2018.

During the 2018 season, Blake played 10 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in April 2019. He was with the team until he got signed as a free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in April 2020, then returned to the Chiefs in 2021.

Does Lyndsay Bell Have Kids?

Lyndsay and Blake’s first daughter, Brinleigh, was born in September 2022. The couple is expecting a second child in 2024, as Lyndsay had a noticeable baby bump at the Chiefs’ January 14, 2024, game.

Brittany Mahomes posted photos on Instagram from the game of herself and Taylor posing with Lyndsay, who showcased her bump in a tight black outfit. In one shot, the “Blank Space” singer rested a hand on her friend’s stomach while sipping from a glass of wine.

Although Blake doesn’t post on Instagram very often, he made sure to honor his wife with a Mother’s Day tribute in May 2023. “Happy Mothers Day to the one that does it all!” he gushed. “Brinleigh and I Love you!!”

In a 2022 interview, Blake’s mom revealed that Lyndsay wants to have six kids and hopes to have a set of twins. However, it doesn’t seem like the Bells are hoping that their kids take up football like Blake.

“Our kids say that they’re going to put a golf club in their kids’ hands,” the tight end’s mom admitted.

What Does Lyndsay Bell Do?

Lyndsay is a model and actress. Although she is in the public eye because of her husband and her friendship with Taylor, she is a very private person herself. Her Instagram page is private.