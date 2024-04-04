Elizabeth Hurley‘s look-alike son, Damian Hurley, is making quite a name for himself after he worked with his famous mom on their latest project. Fans want to know more about his job, dad and if he has a girlfriend.

When Was Damian Hurley Born?

Elizabeth gave birth to Damian on April 4, 2002, at London’s Portland Hospital. His famous godfathers include singer Elton John and Liz’s ex and longtime friend, Hugh Grant.

Damian grew up primarily in the English countryside, where Elizabeth has owned a 400-acre farm in Gloucestershire.

Who Is Damian Hurley’s Dad?

Damian’s father is late movie producer Steve Bing. Liz began dating Steve in 2000, shortly after her split from Hugh Grant. She became pregnant in 2001 and the couple split, with Steve initially denying he was the father of her unborn child. DNA tests later proved his paternity.

Although Damian and his biological father had little contact while he was growing up, he shared a tribute when Los Angeles-based Steve committed suicide in 2020.

“This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends,” Damian wrote next to an Instagram post of a sunset. He later shared in another post, “I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time.”

Damian was very close with Elizabeth’s former fiancé, late Australian ​cricketer Shane Warne. They got engaged when ​Damian was 9 years old and despite the former couple’s 2013 split, Damian and Shane shared a deep bond over the years.

When Shane died from a heart attack in 2022 at the age of 52, Damian wrote in an Instagram tribute next to photos of the pair together, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this. SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lionsgate and Grindstone

What Is Damian Hurley’s Job?

Damian is a filmmaker who wrote and directed his first movie, 2024’s Strictly Confidential. It starred his mother, who made a promise to him when he was a child.

“I gave him his first video camera when he was 8, for his eighth birthday, and he started making baby movies,” Elizabeth revealed during an April 4, 2024, appearance on NBC’s Today.

“I said to him if he ever gets the opportunity to make his first big, grown-up movie, I’d be in it, and he got this chance, so, of course, I produce it. I was in it,” she continued.

“It was the nicest, most liberating thing being directed by a family member because you know when you just really trust someone, you’re safe. I felt really safe, and there were some challenging scenes to do for me, and having him behind the camera, it was the most relaxed that I’ve ever been on camera. I loved it,” the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star gushed about the experience.

Prior to moviemaking, Damian worked as a model and actor. He had a recurring role on Elizabeth’s E! series The Royals between 2016 and 2018. Damian modeled for Pat McGrath’s skincare line in 2019 and signed with IMG models the following year.

What Is Damian Hurley’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, he had an estimated net worth of $500,000 according to multiple outlets, while his mother had a net worth of $50 million.

Does Damian Hurley Have a Girlfriend?

Damian hasn’t stepped out in a public romance but has shared numerous photos with his “best friend,” Millie Griffiths, over the years. They’ve taken vacations together and attended events together.