Pamela Anderson sure loves to be in love. But she’s reportedly calling time out on her marriage of a little more than one year to fourth husband Dan Hayhurst, whom she wed on Christmas Eve 2020.

Dan was Pam’s home builder-turned-bodyguard. The two grew close after spending the COVID-19 lockdown together in 2020. After a whirlwind romance, they wed in the backyard of her Vancouver Island, British Columbia, home. “Pamela rushed into [the] marriage,” the insider told Us Weekly on January 20, and that the actress was “having regrets” about the speed of their romance.

“She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded,” the source told the publication, noting of Dan, “He really wants to make the marriage work.”

Like Pam, Dan is a native of Canada and an animal lover. The couple worked together to help build new barns for the RASTA Sanctuary, a charity that provides a forever home to rescued farm animals on Vancouver Island.

The organization thanked the pair in a December 2020 Instagram post, praising Pam for helping out with the financial costs to construct a new barn, and Dan for his building talents. “Her very hardworking partner Dan is our builder, and he’s doing a fantastic job both coordinating the project as well as getting down and dirty to get the work done,” the rescue group noted.

Dan used his construction skills to help renovate and fix up Pam’s rustic home in Ladysmith, B.C., which she bought from her grandmother more than 25 years ago with a promise that it would remain in the family. The Baywatch alum’s own parents, Barry and Carol Anderson, had their wedding on the property, with their daughter later doing the same with Dan.

ITV/Shutterstock

Pamela gushed about how over the moon she was to be married to Dan and how alike they were in a January 2021 interview with DailyMailTV. She shared, “We’re really happy. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. It’s like full circle — coming home and falling in love with somebody who’s pretty much exactly like me, you know, I think the rest of it was a dream.”

The Barb Wire star then explained how thrilled she was to be back in British Columbia and away from the Hollywood spotlight, with a man who wasn’t interested in her for her famous name. “This seems more like reality and it’s just a good feeling to be home and to be with someone that genuinely cares about me and for who I really am, who I think I am, you know, just like a girl, from the same area and we get along great,” Pam said of Dan at the time.

Pamela had previously been married to Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, from 1995 through 1998, and the exes share two sons Brandon and Dylan. She then tied the knot with singer Kid Rock in 2006 but split after four months of marriage. Pam wed third husband, Rick Solomon, twice, first in 2007 and again in 2014. She secretly married Hollywood producer Jon Peters in January 2020 but split 12 days later. Their union was never legalized, as the couple didn’t formalize their marriage certificate.