Who Is Elliot Grainge’s Dad Lucian? Sofia Richie’s In Law

Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge became music royalty’s finest couple after they wed in April 2023. The Mrs. is the daughter of legendary artist Lionel Richie and Elliot’s dad, Lucian Grainge, is Universal Music Group’s CEO.

While the music mogul works behind the scenes of the industry, Lucian made headlines after he was named in a February 2024 lawsuit that was filed against employee P. Diddy (Sean Combs).

Elliot Grainge’s Dad Is a Music Mogul

Lucian has been a pivotal employee of Universal Music Group (UMG) since 1986. The London native was based out of the U.K. offices.

In 2005, Lucian was promoted to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UMG. He was awarded another bump up in the ranks when he became the CEO in 2010, adding Chairman to his title the following year.

Lucian’s contribution to the music industry landed him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

Getty

Is Elliot Grainge’s Dad Married?

Lucian had a short-lived whirlwind relationship with Elliot’s mother, Samantha Berg. The pair tied the knot in 1993 after one year together.

Shortly after walking down the aisle, Samantha gave birth to Elliot on November 6, 1993. She unexpectedly died after she suffered an amniotic fluid embolism, which put her into a “walking coma.”

Lucian got remarried to his current wife, Caroline Grainge, in 2002. They welcomed their daughter, Alice, the year prior.

Why Was Lucian Grainge Named in a P. Diddy Lawsuit?

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February 2024 for sex trafficking and sexual abuse. The men worked on The Love Album: Off the Grid record in 2022.

In the filing, Lil Rod claimed that Lucian “aided, abetted, and induced Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking venture,” and deemed him “100 [percent] liable for the actions of Sean Combs.”

A UMG spokesperson spoke in defense of Lucian shortly after the lawsuit was filed and made headlines.

“In an offensively reckless complaint, Sir Lucian has been improperly dragged into this matter despite having no knowledge of, nor any involvement in, any of Mr. Combs’ alleged conduct,” the UMG spokesperson told Newsweek. “Not only will we demonstrate the offensive falsity of these claims, but we will seek recovery of every penny of cost and damage caused by their assertion.”

Lil Rod filed the lawsuit against Diddy three months after the Bad Boy founder’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for similar allegations. In the November 2023 filing, the “Me & U” singer accused Diddy of rape and sexual abuse and demanded a $30 million settlement. Diddy approved the deal one day after the lawsuit was filed, although he denied the allegations.

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”