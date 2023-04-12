Jenna Willis was not a full-time Vanderpump Rules cast member, but she got caught up in the cast’s onscreen drama when she hooked up with James Kennedy while he was still dating ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute. After James and Kristen’s relationship ended, fans have been wondering what exactly happened to Jenna since she was buddies with several stars, including Lala Kent.



When Was Jenna Willis on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Although she was not officially a cast member, Jenna was seen multiple times in the background of the stars’ events and parties. From time to time, the trainer posted snaps alongside some of her Bravo pals.

“Love these girls! Haven’t seen them in a few days. Missing my [girlfriends] !!!! #Wedding festivities,” Jenna captioned an Instagram post in September 2014 with Ariana Madix and Scheana.

In another social media post, Jenna gushed about her pal Ariana alongside a photo of them drinking a champagne bottle.

“This is how we do,” Jenna playfully wrote via Instagram in January 2015. “So glad I have you in my life. For many reasons.”

Scheana Shay’s 30th birthday bash in 2015, however, became a problem because Jenna and James briefly hooked up after sneaking away from the event, and the DJ even admitted to cheating on Kristen with Jenna.

“Jenna and I have been friends for a really long time … were friends I would say,” Kristen explained during a 2015 VPR episode. “And when I started dating James, apparently Jenna had a thing for him, and James cheated on me with her.”

What Happened to Jenna Willis After ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

After quietly disappearing from the VPR spotlight, Jenna focused on her fitness business, working on being a full-time exercise influencer and celebrity trainer, according to her Instagram profile.

Does Jenna Willis Still Talk to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast?

Despite her past drama with Kristen and James, it appears that Jenna still keeps in touch with some of the cast members.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host even gave Jenna a shout-out via Instagram in a since-deleted 2018 post.

“Words can’t express how much @msjennawillis has changed my life,” Lala wrote at the time, according to Bravo. “I’ve started traveling with her by my side to keep me in line with keeping this body right and, most importantly, my mind right. Working out brings a sense of peace to my life. Being active is one of the most important things to me.”

It also appears that Lala, Scheana and Ariana still follow Jenna on Instagram.