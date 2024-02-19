Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), got emotional while speaking about her late brother, Christopher Pesce, on the February 15, 2024, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The MTV star opened up to the roommates about Christopher’s battle with drug addiction and how his death affected her.

What Happened to ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Lauren Sorrentino’s Brother?

Christopher died at the age of 25 in 2013. “It happened suddenly and unexpectedly,” Lauren revealed in a 2018 Instagram post.

While Lauren did not publicly discuss her brother’s cause of death at first, she and Mike appeared on an episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry in 2019 and shared more about what happened. The reality star revealed that Christopher had been living in a halfway house when he died. The halfway house was called Oxford House and was located in Rumson, New Jersey, according to the Asbury Park Press.

What Was Lauren Sorrentino’s Brother Christopher Pesce’s Cause of Death?

Christopher’s cause of death was from a heroin overdose, according to Asbury Park Press.

lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

“I just didn’t understand addiction then,” Lauren admitted on Jersey Shore. “I would just be angry with my brother all the time for what he was doing. I’m like, ‘You came from a good family. You were given everything.’ I didn’t understand it. I would be angry and not talk to him. So, I feel like the last few years of his life when he was struggling, I felt like I turned my back on him because I didn’t know that was going to be the last years.”

Who Was Lauren Sorrentino’s Brother Christopher Pesce?

Christopher was from Holmdel, New Jersey, and played on the town’s high school football team for four years. He attended college at the University of Maryland and majored in economics.

Christopher’s obituary revealed that he was an “avid sports fan” and also loved music. Lauren reflected on her brother’s love of music after Aviici’s death in 2018.

“He loved and lived for music & put his passion into working towards becoming a DJ,” she shared. “He introduced me to the world of edm, although I had always liked it, I was never a huge follower of the artists. Swedish House Mafia, Laidback Luke & Avicii were just a few of his idols. Since Chris’ passing these artists songs have become soundtracks to his life in my mind. I get a chill of goosebumps & a spiritual feeling anytime they come on along with a tearful understanding that he’s with me always and in a much better place.”

During a tribute to Christopher on Jersey Shore, Lauren added, “I just wish my brother had a few more years to get to see Mike overcome his addiction. The only way you get through it is through community and through people that have experienced it. The comforting words of someone to say, ‘I understand and I’ve been there and it’s going to get better and it’s going to be OK and you can do it’ … just having someone say that to you when you’ve gone through the worst thing in your life … there’s nothing more powerful than that.”