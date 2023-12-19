Mara Justine made a name for herself as a contestant on season 24 of The Voice, where she represented team Niall Horan, but that wasn’t her first time in a televised singing competition. So, who is the rising star?

How Old Is ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Star Mara Justine?

Mara’s birthday is February 28, 2002. She was 21 years old during her time competing on The Voice in the fall of 2023. She revealed in a March 5 Instagram post that she celebrated her 21st birthday at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.

Where Is The Voice’s Mara Justine From?

Mara hails from New Jersey. She is from Galloway Township in the southern part of the state.

marajustine1/Instagram

Her singing career began when she was 9 years old and performed for the first time at a local singing competition. She sang “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston and won the event. Afterward, she began performing at other local functions, including charity benefits and sports events. Before appearing on The Voice, she was performing at local bars and restaurants on the Jersey Shore.

Who Is ‘The Voice’ Star Mara Justine’s Family?

Mara comes from a “close knit Italian family,” according to her NBC bio. Her mom, Linda, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and was going through treatment amid Mara’s journey on The Voice.

Mara has four siblings, including a sister named Jacey, who is also a singer. Mara is the fourth oldest child in the family.

How Far Did Mara Justine Get on ‘The Voice’?

Mara impressed all four judges – Niall, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani – with her blind audition on The Voice. She chose John as her coach.

During the battle rounds, John chose Mara over Claudia B. to keep on his team. During the knockout round, John picked Kaylee Shimizu over Mara and Caleb Sasser, but Niall jumped in to steal Mara for his team. She advanced to the finals (top 5) as a member of Team Niall.

How Far Did Mara Justine Get on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Long before she auditioned for The Voice, Mara was a contestant on America’s Got Talent. She was on the show’s 9th season in 2014 and was a top 12 finalist. However, she did not receive enough votes to make the top 6.

On America’s Got Talent, Mara performed “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls, “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson and “Perfect” by Pink.

How Far Did Mara Justine Get on ‘American Idol’?

Mara was also on American Idol. She was on season 16 in 2018. Mara made it to the top 14 on American Idol before she was eliminated.

Her performances on the show included songs “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James, “Run to You” by Whitney Houston, “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman and more.