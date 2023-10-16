Fans of The Crown have plenty to look forward to when the show returns to Netflix for its final season on November 16, 2023. But perhaps the highlight of season six is the introduction of a young Kate Middleton, played by actress Meg Bellamy.

The British-born actress confirmed that she would be playing the Princess of Wales in a September 2022 Instagram post.

“Pinch me please..So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’” she wrote. “It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice.”

Since then, Meg has stepped out on red carpets and is quickly becoming an it-girl.

Where Is The Crown’s Meg Bellamy From?

Like Kate, Meg is British-born. According to the Daily Mail, the actress grew up just 22 miles from Berkshire, where the princess was raised.

What Has The Crown’s Meg Bellamy Starred In?

Unlike costars Imelda Staunton and Dominic West, Meg isn’t a seasoned actor. In fact, according to the Daily Mail, Meg was “plucked from obscurity” after she sent in an audition tape.

However, she does have some acting experience. The young actress studied drama in school and starred in productions such as Matilda. In 2021, she appeared in the short film The Prince of Savile Row.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who Is The Crown’s Meg Bellamy Dating?

Kate is famously married to Prince William. Meanwhile, Meg has been connected to filmmaker and acrobat Connor Dutton.

In September 2022, when Meg announced on Instagram that she was cast in The Crown, Connor made his own post to share the news: “I’m thrilled to share with you that my gorgeously talented girlfriend will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s The Crown. I’m so proud of you baby.”

However, Meg and Connor both keep their personal lives private so it’s not clear if the two are still together. Notably, they currently follow each other on Instagram.

What Brands Does The Crown’s Meg Bellamy Work With?

Since being cast in The Crown, Meg’s Instagram page has been full of stylish looks and brand names. She’s worked with brands such as Dior, Jaguar and Cartier.