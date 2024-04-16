Fans live for a Coachella PDA moment between unsuspecting celebrities while they get lost in the music within the crowd. During weekend one of Coachella in April 2024, celebrity blind item Instagram gossip account @Deuxmoi shared a compilation of videos that featured Evan Peters making out with a mystery woman who was reportedly identified as Natalie Engel.

In the clip, the pair were in a love trance during Lana Del Rey’s set and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Natalie, who wore a black off-the-shoulder shirt and matching miniskirt, danced as Evan kept his hands wrapped around her waist. The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actor wore a casual outfit that simply consisted of a plain white T-shirt and denim jeans.

Later in the video, Evan and Natalie moved further back from the crowd in an open area by the concession stands where they got really handsy as they passionately locked lips.

The video of the American Horror Story actor and Natalie has made its rounds online, and fans are wondering who the mystery blonde is.

Who Is Natalie Engel?

Natalie is an influencer who lives in New York City, according to her Instagram bio.

The social media star has 21,500 Instagram followers as of publication. Natalie doesn’t overcrowd her grid, which is filled with lifestyle photos.

Natalie’s most recent post was on March 6, 2024, where she posed with a friend while wearing shark birthday hats. After her PDA video with Evan went viral, his fans flooded the comment sections of the post.

“So your with my man, Evan???” one person wrote, while a second fan commented, “No cause Lana and Evan?? Girl you’ve won.”

Peters and Engel did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Who Has Natalie Engel Dated?

Natalie is no stranger to dating celebrities. According to Deuxmoi, she was in a relationship DJ SG Lewis.

Who Has Evan Peters Dated?

The X-Men: Apocalypse star has entered a handful of public relationships over the years. His most recent and most high profile romances have been with his AHS costar Emma Roberts and singer Halsey.

Evan and Emma had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2012 to 2015. At one point, the pair were so in love that Evan got down on one knee and proposed to the Unfabulous star in 2014. While they may have been a high-profile couple, Emma and Evan kept the details of their relationship out of the spotlight – including the exciting news of their engagement and their 2015 split.

Evan went on to date Halsey after the pair debuted their relationship on Halloween in 2019. The pair wore the best celebrity Halloween costume that year when they dressed up as Sonny and Cher.

Halsey recalled the festive night during a February 2020 episode of Hot Ones.

“I went out with my boyfriend – we had just started seeing each other. And I met all of his friends for the first time dressed like that. He was a good sport about it. He was like, ‘This is my girlfriend!’ Like, he was, like, super proud,” the “Without Me” singer said. “But I was also, like, forgot I looked like that and, like, talking to people and they were like, ‘Hey …’ Yeah, it was a good one.”

It was reported that Halsey and Evan split the following month in March 2020.