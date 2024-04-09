Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were meant to be. Despite meeting for the first time just after he married his college sweetheart, the two later reconnected and wed in 2005. They’ve gone on to have one of country music’s strongest and most enduring marriages, and both have gushed about how much they love one another.

The couple won a Grammy Award together and later went on a three-year world tour as they couldn’t bear to be apart from one another. Trisha has called Garth “the man of my dreams,” and he’s called himself “blessed” to be married to the “Walkaway Joe” singer. The couple’s complete relationship timeline shows how their love just keeps getting stronger.