Are Trisha Yearwood and Garth Still Married? Their Marriage

After Trisha Yearwood attended the CMT Music Awards solo on April 7, 2024, fans were wondering about the status of her marriage to Garth Brooks, as the couple always seemed to be there to support one another’s big moments.

Are Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Still Married?

Yes. While Garth wasn’t present in Austin, Texas, as Trisha was honored for her humaitarian work at the CMT Music Awards, he shared an Instagram photo of his wife holding her trophy and wrote a touching tribute.

“We can say this because we live around her…Who she is, what she does, and how she lives her life embodies EVERYTHING this June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award is all about. In both heart and action, @TrishaYearwood ALWAYS shows up — whether building houses for Habitat for Humanity, mentoring young female artists or walking across the country to raise money for breast cancer, Trisha is consistent in her actions to help others…we can’t think of anyone more deserving to be the inaugural recipient of this award!” Garth and his team wrote in the caption.

When Did Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Meet?

The pair met in 1987 when recording a demo together, years before either achieved major stardom. The year prior, Garth married his first wife, college sweetheart Sandy Mahl.

“We hit it off. But I had no idea he would turn out to be Garth Brooks!” Trisha told CMT in 2009 about his superstardrom.

The pair went on to sing harmonies on each other’s albums and had a close working relationship. They won their first Grammy Award together in 1998, taking home Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for “In Another’s Eyes.”

Garth and Sandy split in 2000 and their divorce was finalized the following year. She cited his intense workload as the main reason behind the demise of their marriage in the 2019 documentary, Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.

“People constantly wanting your attention and yanking and pulling on him. He’d be gone eight to 10 weeks at a time. He’d come home, and there would be number-one parties, or shows, or CMAs, or ACMs, American Music Awards, so it was constantly going. But we both grew apart really, really quickly,” she revealed.

When Did Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Start Dating?

The “Friends in Low Places” hitmaker and Trisha made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 33rd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June 2002. The pair got engaged in May 2005.

When Did Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Get Married?

After their engagement, the duo wasted no time in tying the knot. Garth and Trisha married at their Tulsa, Oklahoma, home in a private ceremony on December 10, 2005.

How Have Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Supported One Another Over the Years?

The pair went on a world tour together starting in 2014. “You’re looking at the luckiest, most blessed guy on the plane. I’m madly in love with her, and I can’t stand to spend a day without her,” Garth gushed to reporters ahead of the opening night of their tour at Chicago’s Allstate Arena. They would go on to spend three years on the road touring as a couple.

When Garth was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor in 2021, Trisha accompanied him to the ceremony and wrote on X, “Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. To watch you receive this honor was such a privilege. I will be forever grateful to stand by your side and do this life with you! For a moment, on this night, all the world was right.”

In March 2024, Garth opened the largest celebrity-owned bar in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. The couple starred in an Amazon prime docuseries about building and designing the establishment.