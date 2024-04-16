Who Is Quenlin Blackwell? Meet the Social Media Star

Billie Eilish shocked fans more than once during weekend one of Coachella 2024. The Grammy-winning artist made a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline set, then she threw a Billie & Friends listening party where she shared a kiss with influencer Quenlin “Quen” Blackwell on stage. TMZ shared a video of the pair kissing at the Billie & Friends Party on April 15, 2024, and fans quickly recognized Quen from her massive online stardom.

In the video, the “Ocean Eyes” singer grabbed Quen’s face before they shared a kiss. The two were also seen dancing with each other on the stage.

What Is Quenlin Blackwell’s Job?

The Texas native gained popularity through the OG TikTok which ​Millennials know as Vine. Quen found her niche in comedy and quickly gained followers because of her humor. After the app’s famous four years of success, it shut down in 2017. Quen continued her social media presence on YouTube and Instagram – and once TikTok rolled around, she became a top-notch influencer personality.

Quen is also a singer and songwriter and has given her followers a peek inside her passion. She has yet to release music.

She has over 9 million followers on TikTok and a whopping 2 million on Instagram as of publication.

Is Quenlin Blackwell Famous?

The internet celebrity quickly became a favorite of real celebrities, especially musicians. In 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Quen shared that she was living with Grammy-winning artist Diplo. At first, fans were shocked that she was in such a close presence with a star. After Quen started making routine content about her living situation, people started to question the relationship between the two and even accused the music producer of grooming Quen.

Getty

The pair shut down the rumors on October 25, 2020, in separate statements.

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year. I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke,” she wrote via X. “Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad … nothing more.”

Diplo addressed the topic on his personal account, writing, “OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.

In a follow-up post, the “Where Are Ü Now” DJ claimed that he doesn’t “consider age or race as a qualification” when it comes to his tenants.

“U just gotta pay security deposit,” he wrote. “And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

Diplo isn’t Quen’s only celebrity friend as she’s shared a few posts hanging out with musicians SZA and Lil Nas X.