Ricky Martin and his now-estranged husband, Jwan Yosef, announced their split in July 2023 after six years of marriage, shocking fans around the world.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the pair said in a statement to People at the time. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Since they insisted on maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship in their statement, Ricky and Jwan appear to have had an amicable split. But what caused the couple to call it quits?

Keep reading to learn more about Ricky’s now-estranged husband, Jwan.

Who Is Ricky Martin’s Estranged Husband Jwan Yosef?

Jwan was born in Syria in 1984, and he later attended school in Stockholm, Sweden, when he and his family moved to during his childhood. Jwan attended the Pernby School of Painting and Konstfack University College of Arts, Crafts and Design.

What Does Ricky Martin’s Estranged Husband Jwan Yosef Do for a Living?

Ricky’s estranged spouse works as a painter and artist, participating in various exhibitions to showcase his impressive work. Per his official website, Jwan was awarded the Threadneedle Prize in 2013 and the Beers Contemporary Award for Emerging Art in 2013, both in London.

In addition to producing masterpieces in art, Jwan is also a founding member and studio holder of The Bomb Factory Art Foundation in London, according to his portfolio website.

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

How Long Were Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Together?

Ricky and Jwan first met via social media in 2015. The former couple went public with their relationship in 2016, and nearly one year later, they got married.

During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricky described how he proposed to Jwan that year.

“I proposed. I was really nervous,” Ricky admitted at the time. “But I got on my knees and … it was very beautiful,” he gushed. “He said ‘yes.’”

After tying the knot, Ricky gushed to E! News in January 2018 how they exchanged vows while noting that they hadn’t yet thrown a huge gathering to celebrate with friends and family.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” Ricky told the outlet at the time. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

How Many Kids Do Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Have?

Ricky and Jwan share daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef, whom they welcomed in December 2018. They later welcomed their son, Renn Martin-Yosef, in October 2019.

In addition to Renn and Lucia, Ricky has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he welcomed in 2008 as a single parent.