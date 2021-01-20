Making a splash in Bachelor Nation! Spencer Robertson first appeared as Bachelorette Tayshia Adams‘ contestant during season 16 and even scored her first impression rose. However, it looks like he may have come a few weeks too late because he decided to shoot his shot with former leading lady Clare Crawley on Tuesday, January 19, following her split from Dale Moss.

“Coffee @clarecrawley?” Spencer, 30, wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after news broke about the Sacramento native, 39, and the 32-year-old former football player’s uncoupling.

She did not publicly answer, but his boldness had fans wondering: Would he and the hairstylist actually make a good couple? Learn more about him below!

Spencer Is Originally From California, Like Clare

The heartthrob was born and raised in La Jolla, California, but according to his social media, he currently resides in San Diego. Considering the Bachelor Winter Games alum is also from the sunshine state — she originally hails from Sacramento — it seems these two could connect over their ~west-coast vibes.~

Spencer Is an Athlete

The California native used to play lacrosse as a midfielder. His former hub, West Coast Lacrosse Club, congratulated the sportsman on his stint on the ABC dating reality series in July. “Our brother and veteran midfielder/leader Spencer is on The Bachelorette! These other dudes don’t stand a chance,” they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Spencer.

He is also a big fan of the Oregon Ducks football team.

Spencer Is an Engineer

We love a smart guy. The lacrosse vet went to the University of Oregon to study chemistry, according to his Linkedin profile, which seems to be where his love of the Ducks stems from. Spencer now works as founder and general manager for Robertson Water Treatment.

Spencer Is Quiet on Social Media

The chemistry pro does, in fact, have an Instagram account, but it seems he’s been keeping it on the down-low. The profile only boasts about 47,000 followers. Prior to his appearance on the reality dating show, Spencer did not post all that often. This is a pretty similar vibe to Clare, who likes to mostly stay out of the spotlight.

He also has a Twitter account, which he’s had since 2011. It only has 124 followers — and it seems he rarely uses it. Aside from one recent post from November 3, his last retweet was from 2018.

It seems like Spencer is quite the catch!