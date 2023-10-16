Heads turned in a big way when Tanner Courtad arrived on the beach in Mexico during episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise’s 9th season. Tanner quickly took an interest in Kat Izzo, who dumped Brayden Bowers to go on a date with him. Their connection intensified during their one-on-one time together, and fans are dying to know more about the new hottie on the sand!

How Tall Is Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner Courtad?

Tanner’s height has been a topic of conversation amongst fans of Bachelor in Paradise. Although he has not specifically stated his height, some Instagram sleuths have determined that he’s somewhere between 5’11” and 6’2”. This is based off of Instagram photos of Tanner alongside people whose heights are known.

For example, he posed next to Pittsburgh Steelers star Zach Challingsworth in one shot and appeared to be the same height as the wide receiver. Zach is 6’2”.

What Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Tanner Courtad’s Job?

Tanner works as a mortgage lender in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn. He has been employed by Kiavi since January 2020, and aims to “help people achieve their financial goals through real estate.”

Additionally, Tanner also works as a fitness instructor for Walk At Home and the Walk Run Lift Studio. He’s in the process of creating his own fitness app, Future Self, as well.

Tanner graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

What Happened to Tanner on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Tanner was on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson. The season was filmed during the spring of 2023 and aired from June through August of that year. Tanner was eliminated by Charity one week before hometown dates.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Although he made it far on his Bachelorette journey, Tanner never got a one-on-one date with Charity and didn’t have much screen time throughout the season. His elimination happened after a 2-on-1 date with Sean McLaughlin. Charity kept both men around after the 2-on-1 and asked them to attend a group date the next day. Tanner was eliminated at the following rose ceremony.

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner and Kat Still Together?

WARNING: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead.

Unfortunately, things do not work out between Tanner and Kat on Bachelor in Paradise. Kat actually ends up getting engaged to John Henry Spurlock, who will arrive on the beach during episode 3 on October 19, according to Reality Steve. John Henry was on Charity’s season with Tanner. It’s unclear exactly how things unravel between Kat and Tanner before she gets together with John Henry.

Meanwhile, Reality Steve reports that Tanner will link up with Rachel Recchia after his split from Kat. Rachel has been spending time with Sean McLaughlin since the first day in Paradise, but apparently she moves on to Tanner as filming continues. However, the relationship doesn’t last, and Rachel reportedly leaves the beach on her own accord at some point in the season. Tanner’s fate after her departure is unknown.