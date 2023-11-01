Savannah Chrisley revealed why she cut her older siblings Kyle Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley out of her life.

“My two oldest siblings are from my dad’s first marriage … over the years I feel like there’s been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren’t,” Savannah, 26, told Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green during the Monday, October 30, episode of their “Old-ish” podcast. “Then when the show came about I feel like there was jealousy … there was a whole bunch of things that were involved.”

Todd Chrisley shares Lindsie, 34, and Kyle, 32, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, whom he was married to from 1990 until 1996. The Chrisley patriarch, 54, married Julie Chrisley in 1996, and they went on to welcome Savannah and sons Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17. Todd and Julie, 50, also adopted Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 10, in 2017.

While Savannah has always had a complicated relationship with Kyle and Lindsie, their tension made headlines when Todd and Julie were sentenced to serve time in prison in November 2022 after they were found guilty of fraud. Following their arrests in August 2019, the “Unlocked” podcast host claimed that Kyle and Lindsie were involved in her parents’ sentencing.

“The oldest two were also involved in my parents’ criminal case … they worked with the government, there is a lot of proof to show that,” Savannah – who is currently taking care of Chloe and Grayson amid her parents’ prison sentences – claimed during the podcast appearance. “And so at that point, I’m done. My loyalty is to my parents and to the people who have always been there for me and loved me and showed up for me. They’re not in the picture at all.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum added that the experience taught her to be selective about who she stays close to. “Just because you’re family doesn’t mean I have to be the punching bag or I have to take unhealthy behavior just because we’re blood-related,” Savannah explained. ​”I’m a firm believer that I have friends who have been better family to me than some of my own family members. At the end of the day, the hurt didn’t start with me, but it can stop with me.”

Savannah spoke out against Lindsie and Kyle just one month after the mother of one insisted there was “no ill-will” toward her younger sister.

“Savannah is in a tough spot. Everything’s changed, right? She’s got Chloe [and Grayson],” her lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, told People in September, noting that she took on the role of caretaker for her younger siblings.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The attorney continued, “She’s dealing with a lot and it doesn’t surprise me that she’s lashing out at Lindsie. I mean, some of the stuff that she’s saying with regard to her parents, that’s got to be out of anger because it’s not in fact.”

Lindsie issued the statement after Savannah claimed the sisters were not speaking during the September 13 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast.

“She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same,” Savannah explained at the time, referencing Julie.