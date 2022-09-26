A California vibe. There are many reasons why MAMA Shelter has become one of the hottest rooftops in Los Angeles. It’s colorful, a cool hangout spot day and night, and it’s got one of the best views of the city.

But that’s not all MAMA Shelter is known for. It also has 70 eclectic hotel rooms and a new restaurant and bar in the lobby serving signature cocktails and featuring DJ sets and live music. It’s no wonder why celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Issa Rae have been spotted there.

MAMA Shelter, founded by Serge Trigano and his sons, has locations all over the world — Rome, Prague, Rio de Janeiro — with the first opening in Paris in 2008. MAMA Shelter Los Angeles celebrated its 7th anniversary this summer and recently brought on a new executive chef, Jonathan Kim, formerly of Sunset Marquis.

Located at 6500 Selma Avenue, the rock ‘n’ roll-themed hotel is blocks away from the bustling Hollywood Walk of Fame where famous figures receive their historic star, the Dolby Theatre which is home to the annual Oscars ceremony, and Runyon Canyon Park, where many celebrities go hiking.

