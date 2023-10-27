Will Smith needed to get away from the noise. “Notifications off,” the actor, 55, captioned a video of himself sleeping on a boat following the release of Jada Pinkett Smith’s headline-making memoir, Worthy. “It’s been so difficult for Will to stand by and hear all the things Jada’s been saying about him and their relationship,” a source exclusively admits to Life & Style. “He’s a private person.”

In the bombshell book, Jada, 52, reveals that she and Will secretly separated seven years ago and that she wanted to announce the news in 2020 when Will appeared on her talk show, Red Table Talk, to discuss her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. But she could tell that he wasn’t ready to go public. “A part of Will wanted to believe they could work it out,” the insider tells Life & Style of his reluctance. “Jada wrote in her tell-all that they were ‘basically broken up,’ but Will didn’t see it that way. No, they were giving each other space and figuring things out.” They still are.

While promoting her memoir on Today, the actress shared that she and Will were “working hard” to repair their relationship. “Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce,” says the source. “Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become.”

“Jada’s been holding back so long,” a source tells Life & Style. And so, it seems, has Will.