Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglement' With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were once one of Hollywood’s beloved couples after they wed in 1997 and welcomed kids Jaden and Willow. However, people were surprised to learn that the former “Red Table Talk” host and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor have been separated for the past seven years.

“We live separately,” Jada told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb on October 11. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

While their marital status has been a hot topic amongst fans, others are revisiting Jada’s alleged “entanglement” with musician August Alsina. In 2020, the “No Love” singer dropped a major bombshell that he and the Girls Trip actress were once romantically linked during her marriage to Will, but when exactly did their linking take place?

When Was Jada Pinkett Smith With August Alsina?

Jada initially denied August’s relationship claims, but later admitted that they in fact did embark on a relationship in 2016, noting she and Will had briefly put their marriage on pause.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken,” she said during a July 2020 episode of “Red Table Talk,” labeling her romance with August as an “entanglement.” “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

Getty

That being said, Jada admitted, “It had been so long since I felt good. It was really a joy to help heal somebody.”

Later that month, the Louisiana native responded to Jada’s revelation and agreed that “entanglement” was the best word to describe their bond.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement,” August told Vulture at the time. “It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

Are Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina ​on Good Terms?

During the same interview, the “Song Cry” musician shared his “love” for Jada and the rest of the Smith family.

“They’ve been my family, and there’s a lot of history there. They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are,” he continued to the publication. “There’s no bad blood with anybody. [My confession] came from a loving place. There’s no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet.”

August capitalized on his headline-making romance with Jada and released the song “Entanglements” in late July 2020.

Jada went on to make public appearances and confessions about the love triangle with Will; however, it seems like they never fully got back together after she revealed their current split in October 2023.

“I think [me and Will] were both kind of just still, stuck in our fantasy, of what we thought the other person should be,” she said during her TODAY show interview.