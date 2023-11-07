Will Xochitl Gomez Perform on ‘DWTS’ After Ankle Sprain? Actress Injured During Practice
Dancing With the Stars has always been a tough physical competition where numerous stars have suffered injuries, with some having to bow out of the show. Actress Xochitl Gomez has revealed she suffered a devastating ankle sprain during practice and has revealed whether or not she’ll be able to keep going in her quest for the Mirrorball trophy.
How Did Xochitl Gomez Sprain Her Ankle?
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star shared a TikTok video on November 6 showing her performing a cartwheel during practice with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She badly twisted her right ankle while trying to stick the landing in the painful-looking clip. The teen also included a brief shot of her ankle taped up over an ice pack.
@_xochitl.gomez
This shiiii is BANANAS! 🙈😭🤪 im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN! #teamxv #dwts #teamyoungnstyle
Will Xochitl Gomez Perform on ‘DWTS’ After Her Ankle Sprain?
Yes. The Baby-Sitters Club actress has vowed that the show must go on and she will perform on the November 7 live telecast despite her injury. In the caption of her video, Xochitl wrote, “This shiiii is BANANAS! I’m good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN!” along with the hashtags “teamxv” “dwts” and “teamyoungnstyle.”
In the comments section Xochitl added, “I’m good. I will be there tomorrow and we ballin’!” Despite the terrifying landing in her video, a few hours later the Los Angeles native checked back in and told fans, “Just got an x-ray. No chips, no break, just a lil sprain.”
What Dance Will Xochitl Gomez Perform on ‘DWTS’?
The theme of the night’s live show is “Music Video Night’ and she hinted she and Val will be doing a routine to Gwen Stefani‘s hit “Hollaback Girl.” In the video where she sprained her ankle, Xochitl was seen wearing a long blonde wig.
That won’t be her only performance of the night as Xochitl and Val will join Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong and Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold in a team dance to Psy‘s “Gangnam Style.”
They’ll be going up against Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, who will be performing their group dance to the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”
Is This Xochitl Gomez’s First Injury on ‘DWTS’?
She suffered a minor knee injury during the October 31 live show while performing her contemporary routine with Val. While getting feedback from the judges, Xochitl appeared to have trouble standing.
“I was like, ‘OK, let me see if I can put my foot down and I can stay on it. We’re good,’” Xochitl told Us Weekly after the show. “They were asking me, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, we’re good. Trust.’” While she was “freaking out a little bit” over her injury, she added, “I’m all good. I just hit my knee against the altar at the very top. I couldn’t tell if it was a twist or if it was something with my kneecap — I don’t know.”
Despite the setback, Xochitl and Val went on to compete in and win the “Dance Monster-thon” marathon later in the show and the duo finished the evening at the top of the DWTS leaderboard.