Dancing With the Stars has always been a tough physical competition where numerous stars have suffered injuries, with some having to bow out of the show. Actress Xochitl Gomez has revealed she suffered a devastating ankle sprain during practice and has revealed whether or not she’ll be able to keep going in her quest for the Mirrorball trophy.

How Did Xochitl Gomez Sprain Her Ankle?

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star shared a TikTok video on November 6 showing her performing a cartwheel during practice with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She badly twisted her right ankle while trying to stick the landing in the painful-looking clip. The teen also included a brief shot of her ankle taped up over an ice pack.

Will Xochitl Gomez Perform on ‘DWTS’ After Her Ankle Sprain?

Yes. The Baby-Sitters Club actress has vowed that the show must go on and she will perform on the November 7 live telecast despite her injury. In the caption of her video, Xochitl wrote, “This shiiii is BANANAS! I’m good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN!” along with the hashtags “teamxv” “dwts” and “teamyoungnstyle.”

In the comments section Xochitl added, “I’m good. I will be there tomorrow and we ballin’!” Despite the terrifying landing in her video, a few hours later the Los Angeles native checked back in and told fans, “Just got an x-ray. No chips, no break, just a lil sprain.”

What Dance Will Xochitl Gomez Perform on ‘DWTS’?