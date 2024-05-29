Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison married at her family farm in Texas in what the bride described as an “elegant Western” themed wedding.

The newlyweds dished about the details of their big day in an interview with Vogue, published on Wednesday, May 29.

The theme was based around the Texas natives’ roots. “I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette, Hassie, 34, told the publication.

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events — but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” she explained. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”

The wedding guests dressed in the “cowboy black tie” dress code saw Hassie walk down the aisle in a Galia Lahav gown that she “found while shopping in Dallas.” It was made up of heavy lace detailing and beading with a form-fitting corset bodice. Ryan donned a black tuxedo with black custom-made cowboy boots and a cowboy at made by American Hat Co.

The couple play on-screen lovers Walker and Laramie on Yellowstone. They announced their relationship in an April 12, 2023, Instagram post. Next to a photo of the pair kissing in front of a bonfire while wearing camouflage jackets, Ryan, 43, wrote, “More than a spark,” along with a flame emoji, while Hassie shared in the comments, “I love you, cowboy.”

In June 2023, the pair purchased a nearly $5 million home together in the Topanga Canyon area outside Los Angeles.

“Our story is thanks to my mom,” Hassie told Vogue. “She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common — so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”

“It’s still a wonder to us to this day that our paths hadn’t crossed sooner given all our shared connections back home,” Hassie said. “It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place.”

The Tacoma FD alum revealed for the first time how their engagement went down.

“Ryan had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous—which was out of character for him. Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.’ I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It’s true what they say—when you know, you just know,” she gushed.

He proposed a second time in a more formal way over a steak dinner with wine and a diamond ring. Ryan also called Hassie’s dad to ask for his blessing.