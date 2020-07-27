A long time coming. While fans of You on Netflix learned in January the hit crime drama would be returning for a season 3, viewers were finally given an update on the show’s progress. To learn everything you need to know about the third season 3 of You — including cast, plot, release date and more — keep reading. *Warning: Spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 ahead.*

When will season 3 of You air?

Originally, You was scheduled to make a comeback in 2020. Considering the show’s new tagline was “new year, new You,” we assume season 3 would have dropped just ahead of 2021. For example, season 2 hit Netflix on December 26, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming was postponed. On July 24, Netflix confirmed season 3 of You will be coming sometime in 2021.

Where will season 3 of You take place?

Considering how Joe (played by Penn Badgley) left things in New York City following season 1, it’s unlikely he’ll ever return there. With that, it’s safe to say season 3 of You will pick up in Los Angeles with Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).

What will happen in season 3 of You?

One fan theory suggests the woman in the backyard at the end of season 2, episode 10, “Love, Actually,” is Joe’s mother. You might recall that he never revealed if she was dead or alive. “I will figure out a way to get to you. See you soon, neighbor,” Joe (creepily) whispered to himself while gazing at the mystery woman. On the other hand, some viewers are convinced the neighbor is going to be Love’s next victim.

Will there be another You book?

For those of you who weren’t aware, You is based on two Caroline Kepnes’ novels — a 2014 book of the same name and a 2016 sequel called Hidden Bodies. On July 19, the longtime author revealed the third installation of her series is complete!

“Hello! You3 is done and I know I keep saying ‘soonish,’ but it’s truly so done that I saw possible covers last week,” Caroline tweeted in excitement. “Your patience in a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish, he’s yours. Also, spoiler alert, in You3, Joe bitches about the word ‘soonish.’”

We can’t wait to find out Joe Goldberg’s fate.