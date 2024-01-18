Week of January 21 through January 27. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Leave behind situations you can’t control and focus on things you can change for the better. The right moves will take you where you want to go, so plan well and listen to your instincts.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a reputation for being a dreamer. However, when you know what you want, there’s no stopping you or your ethereal charm.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your vibrant mood could take relationships onto a whole new path. Single? Turn on your dazzling pulling power and watch sparks fly.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With your mind fully focused on your ambitions, you’re ready to roll your sleeves up. It’s time to build your self-esteem and confidence, so let go of those insecurities that have been slowing you down.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Have you been busy running on the treadmill of life? This is a great week to get off for a while and give yourself a break. Consider taking a trip away; even short journeys bring a sense of expansion.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If unanswered questions have you feeling puzzled, you’ll want to do some digging. Your natural intuitive ability should give you an advantage!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With relationships taking center stage, it may seem that everyone desires your attention. If you want to get any work done, though, you’ll need to put up some boundaries, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No matter what life throws at you, you know you can handle it. Your biggest obstacle is being too critical of yourself, so take it easy.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Adventure and creativity go hand-in-hand, encouraging you to indulge in the good life. You may decide to enjoy more time with friends or arrange a special romantic outing for you and your lover.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With the spotlight on home, you’ll want to create a cozy space where you can really tune out the stress and recharge your batteries. Ready, set, nest!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As lines of communication open, all sorts of people could connect with you. If you’re on the lookout for love, keep those eyes open!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re determined and motivated to make changes that really matter, so be ready to turn your life around. Now’s the time to start taking action towards your dreams.