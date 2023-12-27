Week of December 31 through January 6. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s the time of year to decide what you really want to accomplish. Don’t be afraid to break the mold. Experiment! Try doing things your own way instead of stepping into line.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As the New Year arrives, life should be feeling good. While there are so many questions left unanswered, you have faith that things are going to work in your favor.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Life just keeps getting better and better! Sure, there are challenges ahead, but it’s nothing you can’t manage. Focus on the positive and everything gets clearer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re ready to lay old issues to rest and focus on those ambitions that really set your heart soaring. With so many fans on your side, Aries, you can expect plenty of help.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Don’t rely on other people to make you feel fabulous, Taurus. You need to set the bar for yourself and be prepared to leap over it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If there’s one thing that irks you, it’s having to do something twice. So, when it comes to a project you’re working on, double-check every detail, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your caring demeanor and networking skills make a lasting impression this week. Especially, if you’re willing to reach out to others.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your strength, resilience and natural power open the door to leadership roles as the year begins, Leo. Whether you want more money or more recognition, it’s yours for the taking!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your desires take on a whole new meaning in the New Year. No longer willing to sit around and let life pass you by, this week, you’ll want to be more proactive, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With so many changes going on, you’ll be running to keep up with yourself. Home is taking center stage, encouraging you to make sure you have somewhere comfortable to relax.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The start of 2024 brings the chance to wipe the slate clean. Your go-getting attitude could cause feelings to surface, but you’re ready to heal and take the lead.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As you welcome in the New Year, life should be feeling good, Sagittarius. A world of possibilities awaits and it’s clear that other people want to enjoy your company.