Silky smooth, hairless skin is more popular than ever and with clinics in the biggest cities in the nation, no one treats more celebrities than LaserAway according to CEO, Scott Heckmann. So, I reached out to the laser industry experts to find out what secret parts of the body celebrities want completely hairless!

Arms and Armpits

“Celebrities want convenience,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Blossom Hashemi. “Laser hair removal is the only long term solution that keeps their arms looking smooth and flawless when they must be camera-ready at a moment’s notice. But it doesn’t just end there! When waiving to the paparazzi on the red carpet in a strapless dress, celebrities absolutely do not want armpit stubble to be caught on camera, so laser hair removal in the axilla remains one of most popular parts of the body that celebrities get laser hair removal on!”

Neckline

“Many men, especially celebrities, turn to laser hair removal to treat their lower necklines,” says Cynosure’s director of national accounts Malcolm Parker. “Richly pigmented men are very prone to pseudofolliculitis barbae, or razor burn, and removing these bumps are a big priority for guys that are on camera. Laser hair removal on the face and lower neckline can be a quick and comfortable fix and because the Elite iQ utilizes the gold standard wavelengths for hair removal, patients of all skin types can be treated safely and effectively.”

Back

“Whether it’s patchy clumps or the full gorilla look, back hair can be extremely difficult to shave on your own,” aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne says. “So, many male celebrities with hairy backs seek out laser hair removal, which purposely damage hair follicles at the root, permanently reducing the presence of unwanted back hair. It’s a win for the patient and its win for their significant other! But it’s important to note that all laser hair removal devices aren’t created equal – if someone had treatment in the past and the hair grew back, then inferior equipment was likely used. So pick the right provider and get the hair removed from the back of the hairy guy in your life!”

Ears

“Hair inside the ear has a purpose, but hair on the outside of the ear is just unnecessary, and as men age, ear hair becomes an issue, especially for male celebrities,” says Cynosure’s field marketing manager Joshua Smith. “Traditional methods of removing hair like shaving and waxing might not cut it for high profile patients, especially those that want to appear youthful, so they opt for a more modern approach like laser hair removal! And why wouldn’t they? After a few quick laser treatments they never have to worry about unsightly ear hair ever again!”

Toes

“Celebrities want their feet and toes to be just as well-groomed and fabulous as the rest of their body. That means a gorgeous pedicure, but also getting rid of unwanted hair,” say Cynosure’s chief marketing officer Katie Cheng. “Just like on the rest of your body, genetics dictates the growth of hair on our feet and toes, but we can thank modern technology for the removal of it. The Elite iQ laser helps both male and female celebrities (and their fans!) eliminate unwanted hair on their toes and feet! Laser hair removal treatments are easy and quick, and will permanently reduce unwanted hair, so you can have the confidence to go barefoot and show off that pedicure, or those cute open shoes on the red carpet.”

Knuckles

“Celebrities attending the latest film premiere can disguise most parts of the body with clothing, but men’s hands are always exposed and hairy knuckles are not the feature they’d like those brightly lit interviews to focus on!” Justin Richards, senior global marketing for Cynosure, adds. “The simple fact of the matter is that laser hair removal for men is no longer taboo or embarrassing, but rather just simply functional!”

Happy Trail

“For female celebrities, there is nothing happy about the so-called ‘happy trail’ on the lower abdomen. While some patients consult with their doctors to check their hormone levels, many often find that this is not a medical concern,” says Cynosure’s director of customer success Brogan Bair. “Celebrity patients always turn to laser hair removal to remove unwanted hair growth, as it has the fastest and most desirable results. Because celebrities are often photographed and show their bodies on camera, they turn to laser to permanently reduce ‘not so happy’ hair growth as opposed to constantly shaving and risking visible and uncomfortable razor burn!”

Perianal

“Hair can be removed from any part of the body including the most intimate of areas. The perianal area is located around the anus, and we of course offer laser hair removal in that sensitive part of the body as well as in between the between the buttocks,” Dr. Morgan Wolf, national director of clinical operations for LaserAway, says. “Many patients want to feel fresh and clean in this part of their body and perianal laser hair removal is actually extremely popular with celebrity millennials right now.”

Squirrel Tail

“The hair at the top of the ‘butt crack’ is more affectionately known as the ‘squirrel tail’ because it looks like a squirrel is hiding in the back of your pants with its tail poking out,” explains dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “It’s just one of those areas of the body that no man, especially a celebrity, wants visible. And don’t use a weak IPL or an antiquated diode laser to treat this area. Always make sure you are being treated with the proper laser to ensure that your ‘squirrel tail’ disappears and never returns!”

Brazilian

“By far, the most popular request from female celebrities right now is the ‘Brazilian,’ which means complete laser hair removal in the entire genital region, front to back,” according to aesthetic nurse Jessica Graybill. “Brazilian laser hair removal with Cynosure Elite yields completely smooth skin, free of pesky dark follicles, grating stubble, and annoying ingrown hairs. But the full ‘Braziliain’ isn’t right for everyone. While the ‘landing strip’ has been down-trending in the last few years, it is still very popular and a conservative ‘triangle’ is still requested from celebrities that want a wholesome ‘clean-up’ but aren’t ready to go completely bare. We don’t get many star or heart shape requests these days and requests for the ‘Charlie Chaplin mustache’ have all but disappeared. But, we aim to please and with the precise technology that Cynosure offers we are able accommodate all reasonable genital laser hair removal shape requests!”

Private Parts

“Laser hair removal on the most delicate and sensitive parts of the body isn’t just for female celebrities,” notes dermatologist Dr. Tejas Desai. “While women tend to be comfortable requesting a ‘Brazilian treatment,’ male patients are often embarrassed to ask for hair removal in the private regions. That said, they are typically relieved to learn that elite laser hair removal on the scrotum is actually a very common treatment. Want to know a related secret? Some men have a little bit of hair on the proximal portion of the penile shaft and if every other part of your body is silky smooth then shouldn’t the penis be too? No one, and I mean no one, wants stubble there! So at LaserAway, we’ll treat the scrotum and the penis with the advanced 755nm and 1064nm technology that Cynosure offers! And this is absolutely where experience and laser quality come into play. Trust me when I tell you that you do NOT want a novice pointing an old laser at your junk!”