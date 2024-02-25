Get ready folks, awards season isn’t quite over! TV and film’s finest attended the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24, but first they posed for their finest pictures on the red carpet. It was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and more gracing the carpet before the event.

Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand received the Life Achievement Award at the show for her pivotal impact on music and film, while The Devil Wears Prada stars Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep thrilled fans with an on stage reunion.