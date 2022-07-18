Addison Rae Gets It From Her Mama! See Photos of Sheri Nicole’s Best Bikini Moments

Addison Rae‘s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, may not be a famous TikTok star like her daughter, but she’s still got it going on!

The Louisiana native, who shares daughter Addison and sons Enzo and Lucas with estranged husband Monty Lopez, loves sharing special moments from her life via social media, including some gorgeous bikini photos from her travels around the world.

Although Addison is the star of the family, Sheri is still very much in the public eye. In fact, the “Obsessed” artist often looks to her mom for advice. “I talk to my mom a lot. Because there’s no rule book for what I’m doing,” Addison revealed in a May 2021 interview with Vogue.

In a previous September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the influencer gave her entire family a shout-out for keeping her grounded in the face of her rapid rise to fame. “They’re here. They’re supporting me. They love me,” Addison assured.

“I’ve done so many great things in such a short amount of time, and I think it’s just always about stepping back, appreciating everything you have and everything you receive,” she added. “And really just thanking everyone around you and appreciating them and their time too.”

For Sheri’s part, she chimed in, “I just always want her to be grateful and thankful,” the mother of three expressed. “That’s very important to me.”

Addison and Sheri also host a successful podcast together called “Mama Knows Best.”

“If anyone knows me for who I am… it’s her,” the “TikTok Girl” singer said. “Sometimes it can be a little weird or uncomfortable, but I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s just a conversation and it’s kind of giving ourselves the chance to be vulnerable.”

Sheri added, “She’s sharing more with me. She didn’t share with me or open up with me through her teenage years. Most teenagers don’t. So it’s actually fun hearing things — and sometimes not.”

It sounds like Addison and Sheri have an amazing relationship!

