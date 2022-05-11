It’s no secret that Addison Rae is a rising star. Not only is the Lafayette, Louisiana, native one of the biggest names on social media today, but she’s also an up-and-coming actress. When Addison isn’t taking Hollywood by storm, she’s sharing lots of cute pictures on Instagram, including bikini photos of all her fun in the sun!

Of course, it took Addison some time getting comfortable posting online, namely because of body-shamers. “A lot of it has to do with body image,” the He’s All That star told Glamour in a February 2021 interview, referring to the most triggering elements of social media.

“It’s a really hard thing to deal with when you’re a girl, especially going through your teens,” Addison added. “I am 20 and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty.'”

Kourtney Kardashian‘s BFF went on to say that she doesn’t appreciate “backhanded” compliments about how her body defies the “beauty standard.”

“It hurts sometimes when people say that, because I think everyone’s perfect, so why is there some standard of ‘this body is the ideal body’?” Addison explained. “I have thought a lot in the past year that it doesn’t really define me, and I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am.”

By giving herself “grace,” Addison has learned to love the skin she’s in. “I used to ask myself, ‘Why doesn’t my body look like that? Or why isn’t my hair that way? Or why is my face this way?'” she admitted. “Or even feature-wise, sometimes I would just really look at myself and pick myself apart for no reason.”

Boasting more than 85 million followers on TikTok and more than 40 million on Instagram, it’s clear Addison will be in the spotlight for many years to come!

