​Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are back at work after suffering the stillbirth of their daughter, Indy. ​

The couple made their first red carpet appearance since losing baby No. 4, attending the premiere of their new movie, Mr. Manhattan, in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, May 22.

Alexa, 35, wore a floral sleeveless jumpsuit for the occasion, while Carlos, 34, went casual in a faded jean jacket, brown trousers and had closely cropped bleach blonde hair.

In the new rom-com, which is streaming on Great American Pure Flix, Carlos stars as Mason Bradley, who’s “life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the sole guardian of his late brother’s kids after prioritizing his law career and ending his engagement,” according to IMDB.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Great American Media

The couple held a Q&A session about the film and posed with fellow cast members at The Kentucky Theatre, one month after suffering their heartbreaking tragedy.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss, After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the pair ​announced in a joint Instagram statement ​on April 15. They did not reveal the date of the delivery.

“It has been a painful journey. But in the pain, we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms,” they continued. “This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all.”

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change,” the couple concluded.

Alexa and Carlos announced in November 2023 that baby No. 4 was on the way. The Spy Kids alum last shared a photo from her pregnancy while showing off her bare baby bump on March 19, less than a month before the couple announced their heartbreaking loss.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Great American Media

Alexa gave fans an update on how things were going for their family in a May 16 Instagram video. She sat alone in her living room while noting that Carlos was outside playing with their kids, sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, as well as daughter Rio, 2.

“We’re actually doing really well, considering everything,” she began while fighting back tears.

“We have been so thankful reading all of your messages of support. All the prayers that you guys have prayed, we have felt them. Like, let me tell you, I don’t know how else we would’ve gotten through this season without all of you lifting us up in prayer. We feel it. We really, really do. I don’t care what anyone says, the power of prayer is so real,” the From Prada to Nada star continued.

Alexa called the loss of Indy “the most traumatic thing” she and her family have ever experienced, but that their faith helped get them through the difficult time.

“Indy’s little life has transformed us, like, completely. Our family has never been stronger. My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger,” Alexa added while in tears. “Her life was so purposeful in just that short little bit that we had with her. And while she might not have taken a breath here on earth, she did not go without purpose.”