Brie Larson

At 16, Brie dropped an album many teens could relate to: Finally Out of P.E. “I just write about what I am actually going through in my real life,” the Marvels star, 34, said at the time. “My P.E. teacher didn’t like me at all, which was hard to deal with ’cause I was usually such a teacher’s pet. So when I found out I got my record deal, I was like, ‘Yes, I’m finally out of P.E.’” The release sold only 3,400 copies — but Brie now has an Oscar and an Emmy as consolation prizes.