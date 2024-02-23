Stars you didn’t know sang! Some of these celebs would likely prefer their fans forget about their ventures into music. From Alyssa Milano, Brie Larson, Naomi Campbell and more, find out which of Hollywood’s biggest stars tried to make it as a musician in addition to the careers that made them famous.
The Charmed star was actually a teen pop sensation. Between 1989 and 1992, Alyssa, 51, put out four studio albums — Look in My Heart , Alyssa, Locked Inside a Dream and Do You See Me? — plus oodles of singles. While she never reached singing stardom in the United States, the actress was really big in Japan. “I even had a ‘best of’ album. I went platinum and debuted ahead of the Rolling Stones,”she recently shared.
2 of 5
Jackie Chan
Not all Jackie’s hits are of the kung fu variety — he’s also a music artist with more than 20 records and 100 songs in five languages. Among the titles? A Boy’s Life, Dragon’s Heart, Thank You and First Time. “I am not a professional singer, and I never imagined I would have released so many albums,” the martial arts master, 69, has said. “But I cannot let myself neglect this part of my work.”
3 of 5
Naomi Campbell
Naomi, 53, was already one of the world’s top models when she debuted her first — and only — full-length record, Baby Woman, in 1995. It was not a success. Reportedly, just 175 copies were purchased during the song collection’s first two weeks of availability (though it did eventually sell a million copies worldwide), and critics advised, “Don’t give up the day job, Naomi.” Ouch.
4 of 5
Tom Hardy
He’s a box-office heavyweight, but Tom once had rap star aspirations. “I started out rapping when I was 14 or 15,” he has said. “Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood, it was a very hard sell. And I wasn’t very good!” Despite that, the Dunkirk actor, 46, whose stage name was “Tommy No. 1,” and pal Edward “Eddie Too Tall” Tracy put together a mixtape, Falling on Your Arse in 1999. It was never officially released, though …
5 of 5
Brie Larson
At 16, Brie dropped an album many teens could relate to: Finally Out of P.E. “I just write about what I am actually going through in my real life,” the Marvels star, 34, said at the time. “My P.E. teacher didn’t like me at all, which was hard to deal with ’cause I was usually such a teacher’s pet. So when I found out I got my record deal, I was like, ‘Yes, I’m finally out of P.E.’” The release sold only 3,400 copies — but Brie now has an Oscar and an Emmy as consolation prizes.