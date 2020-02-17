Family bonding! Amber Rose was joined by her ex Wiz Khalifa and her current boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, at her son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz‘s baseball game on Saturday, February 15. The blended fam couldn’t have been in better spirits as they supported the 6-year-old.

Amber, 36, shares Sebastian with the “See You Again” rapper, 32, and welcomed her second baby boy, Slash Electric, in October 2019 with the music executive, also 32. There’s obviously no awkwardness between Wiz, Alexander and Amber, who were nothing but smiles at the sporting event.

Wiz and Amber, who were married from 2013 to 2016, have a great coparenting relationship, which is made easier thanks to their lack of intimacy with each other. “To be honest we don’t sleep together,” Amber told Us Weekly in 2018, adding that sex would only complicate things. “Move forward and just make it about your child and you’ll be able to be friends.”

Amber and Alexander became romantically linked to each other in 2018, and since then, they both seem happier than ever. In January 2019, Amber gushed about her beau in a lengthy Instagram post giving fans a glimpse of their special bond. “Sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man,” she wrote at the time. “In the past, I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my [exes]. I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me.”

The mom of two also got candid about the impact being with Alexander has made on her. “He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships,” Amber continued. “Me always apologizing for things I had no business apologizing for, being gaslighted, manipulated and mentally abused.”

While the model has a lot of love for her baby daddy, nothing beats the adoration she feels for her kids. Her new face tattoo in honor of them proves it!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Amber, Wiz and Alexander bonding with the kids.