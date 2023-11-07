Amelia Gray Hamlin served ‘90s supermodel realness at the 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards on Monday, November 6. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the event wearing a baby blue Alaïa Spring 2024 Ready To Wear gown that perfectly accentuated her slim figure.

Amelia, 22, exposed her bare breasts in the sheer floor-length dress that featured a high neckline. The gown featured dimensions on the sleeves with feathered ruffles that trailed from her elbow to her wrist. Additionally, the model wore matching high-waisted underwear and paired the daring look with bulky bracelets and white high heels.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Amelia’s 2023 CFDA dress.