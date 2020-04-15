Staying connected! Amy Schumer was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, which is airing remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The comedian’s son, Gene, and the TV host’s son, Ben, both made a surprise appearance during the video call interview and it was so sweet.

“He misses Ben so much,” the 38-year-old told Andy, 51, during the April 14 episode. “I really miss seeing him.” Andy replied, “Ben misses Gene.” The I Feel Pretty actress then revealed their kids are “little friends.” How adorable!

Each parent then brought their children into the shot so they could wave at each other. Both Gene and Ben’s faces lit up, so it’s safe to say the encounter was a success.

Andy seems to be doing well after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. The father of one was in self-isolation for 10 days while he was in recovery, which caused him to take a break from work. Fortunately, he came back stronger than ever.

“Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!” he wrote on Instagram on March 30. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

On the other hand, Amy has been staying busy quarantining at home with her son and her husband, Chris Fischer. The mom of one has been sharing her latest activities, which consists of watching her 11-month-old play and giving her hubby, 39, haircuts since barbershops are closed amid the virus outbreak.

During this time, Amy also made a huge revelation: she changed her son’s name for a very interesting reason.

“So, do you guys know that Gene — our baby’s name — is officially changed?” the blonde beauty admitted during her “3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast on April 14. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.'” It definitely makes for a funny story to tell Gene someday!

