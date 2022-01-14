This friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is in love! Andrew Garfield “clicked immediately” with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

”Andrew has dated some very famous women, but he’s finally found someone he can get really serious about,” the source says. “He’s fallen hard for Alyssa [Miller], and it’s not just because she’s gorgeous.”

At this point in their relationship, the insider adds “they have a really solid connection.”

The Social Network actor, 38, tends to keep his dating life private. He hasn’t publicly commented on his relationship, but he and the model, 32, were spotted holding hands in New York City in November 2021.

“He says he loves her spirit, and she makes him laugh,” the source says. “His friends say he’s never felt more comfortable with someone.”

Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Tick, Tick … Boom! star has been in a few relationships in the past, with one of the most memorable being with his Amazing Spider-Man costar, Emma Stone. They dated from 2012 to 2015 but remained friendly after splitting.

“They still have a lot of love for one another, and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” an insider previously told Us Weekly in October 2015. “It just wasn’t working.”

Andrew even gave his former love a standing ovation when she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2017. Four years later, it was clear the former lovebirds were still on amicable terms when Andrew mentioned her in an interview with Variety in September 2021, recalling his experience working on their two heroic movies.

“I got to meet Emma and work with her and Sally Field,” he said at the time.

For Alyssa’s part, she was once in a high-profile relationship with acclaimed actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She and the Guilty star, 41, dated for nearly six months before splitting in early 2014. She later married her now-estranged husband, Cam Avery, in April 2018, only to announce their separation by November of that year.

Now that Alyssa and Andrew are together, they appear to be inseparable at the moment.

“Andrew has been waiting for this moment for a long time,” the source adds to Life & Style. “He’s dated Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley and Rita Ora among others, but Alyssa checks all the boxes.”

In addition to his love life, the Eyes of Tammy Faye actor has been making huge strides in his career, particularly from returning as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021 and upon winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor just one month later for his performance in Tick, Tick … Boom.

“He’s on top of the world,” the source says. “Career wise, he’s getting Oscar buzz for Tick, Tick… Boom, and now, his personal life is on track. It doesn’t get much better than this.”