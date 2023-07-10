Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak calling off her divorce from Kroy Biermann came as a major surprise to friend Andy Cohen. The two had a recent conversation where she seemed like there was no chance of reconciliation with the former NFL player, Andy claimed.

“I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time,” Andy, 55, said on his Monday, July 10, SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. He didn’t elaborate about the specifics of their chat.

Kim, 45, stunned fans on July 7 when she filed a request with the Fulton County Superior Court asking that her divorce case to be dismissed “without prejudice.”

Five days prior, the Bravolebrity was photographed with Kroy, 37, for the first time since they each filed for divorce on May 8. The pair took their four youngest children Kroy Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane, to a suburban Atlanta church service on July 2.

Kroy was the first to initiate divorce proceedings, submitting his paperwork with the court on May 5, while Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce two days later. Both filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8. The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end had claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in his filing. ​Kim listed their separation date as April 30 after more than 11 years of marriage and also cited that their union “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

This isn’t the first time Andy has spoken out about Kim’s divorce. The Watch What Happens Live host revealed during the May 16 episode of his SiriusXM show that he had warned Kim about her spending habits. “There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Andy said of Kroy’s income.

He added that he told Kim she “cannot” continue to spend money and not put anything into savings. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore,” Andy said.

Just as news of their divorce filings broke, it was revealed that the pair owed $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018, in addition to owing the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018.

The couple’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion was nearly foreclosed on after Kim and Kroy failed to pay back a loan of $300,000. Life & Style confirmed on February 17 and that the nearly 7,000 square-foot property was set to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7. However, just one week later, the auction was reportedly canceled after the Don’t Be Tardy alums made a last-minute deal to save their home.