Denying rumors that her son died by suicide on July 31, Angus Cloud’s mother has broken her silence following the star’s unexpected death. Taking to Facebook on Saturday, August 5, Lisa Cloud claimed that the Euphoria actor did not take his own life, despite an official cause of death being unknown at this time.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote, before adding that Angus spent the 31st cleaning his room, talking about family members’ college plans and going about his daily routine.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” Lisa continued. “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” Lisa added in her emotional post. “I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

Eddy Chen/HBO

Life & Style confirmed Angus’ death at just 25 years old on July 31, his passing coming one week after his father’s funeral. Angus’ late dad died on May 18 “after a short illness,” according to a message posted by his Ireland-based rugby team. In a statement at the time, the actor’s family said that he “struggled with” the loss of his father “who was his best friend,” additionally alluding to his substance abuse and mental health struggles.

“We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family’s initial statement addressing his death concluded.

The Euphoria star was pronounced dead at the scene, Oakland Police Department confirmed to Life & Style, adding that the official cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

Many stars and fellow Euphoria actors publicly reacted to Angus’ death, sharing their shocked reactions with fans and paying tribute to the 25-year-old’s character and talent.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus,” Euphoria star Zendaya wrote alongside a black and white photo of her close friend smiling. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”