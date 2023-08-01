In a heartfelt statement released on Tuesday, August 1, Zendaya broke her silence after her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud died at the age of 25.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her close friend smiling. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She concluded her message with dedicated words to Cloud’s family, writing, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Cloud’s family confirmed his ​death on Monday, July 31, which came just days after his father’s funeral. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family’s statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.”

They continued, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Zendaya, 26, and Cloud worked together on HBO’s Euphoria since its premiere in June 2019. The Dune actress stars as teenage drug addict Rue Bennett, while Cloud portrayed drudge dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill who had a close relationship to Rue.

Prior to his passing, Cloud teased what fans could expect from the upcoming season 3 during an interview in October 2022.

“I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone,” he said at the time. “I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good.”

Cloud had also been outspoken about his love for the cast, specifically Zendaya. “We’re friends for sure. We’re close and I consider her family. That’s my sister,” he said about their ​off screen relationship during a February 2022 interview.

While the friends clearly loved each other ​off screen, Cloud acknowledged that their on screen dynamic was much more complicated.

Shutterstock (2)

“It’s this internal struggle with [Fez] who feels guilty. But at the same time, [Rue is] still going to be doing this or that without [him]. As he sees it, the friendship is a case of ​’I love them, so I should be there for them because I have their best interests. But it’s a double-edged sword. That’s the real beauty of that kind of relationship,” he continued, adding that ​“a lot of people give up. Most family members can only take so much, until the person really gets clean.”

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud also appeared in the 2021 film North Hollywood and the 2023 film The Line. He will posthumously appear in the upcoming films Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and the Untitled Universal Monsters film.