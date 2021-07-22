Gorgeous sparklers! Actress Anna Faris has received three engagement rings from new husband Michael Barrett and exes Chris Pratt and Ben Indra.

The House Bunny star surprised fans when she revealed during her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast on July 21 that she secretly “eloped” with Michael at a “local courthouse” in Washington state.

“It was awesome, yeah, it was great,” Anna gushed about their nuptials.

News broke in November 2019 that the cinematographer proposed to the Mom actress after she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left hand. The pair met while filming the 2018 movie Overboard.

The piece of jewelry has an estimated six-figure price tag, engagement ring expert Michelle Demaree told Life & Style at the time.

“Anna’s new sparkly stunner is a 3.5 to 4-carat cushion cut near-colorless diamond with a bespoke diamond halo and split shank pave band estimated between $200,000 to $400,000, depending on the center stone,” the expert explained at the time. “Cushion cuts are known to have more depth and character — a perfect shape that honors this couple’s connection.”

The Scary Movie star previously said her strong bond with the cinematographer comes from both of them being parents. Anna welcomed son Jack in 2012 with ex-husband Chris while Michael has two kids of his own from a previous relationship.

“We had an immediate kind of intimacy,” Anna told People in May. “We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding.”

Prior to her newlywed bliss, Anna married her first husband, Ben, in 2004 and filed for divorce in 2007. Their uncoupling was finalized the following year. In 2009, she got hitched to Chris in Bali after the two met while filming Take Me Home Tonight.

“You might think that, fresh off an almost decade-long relationship, I would be hesitant to move on to the next,” Anna wrote in her book, Unqualified, about her whirlwind romance. “But I couldn’t have fallen more headfirst into my feelings for Chris.”

The podcast host and Guardians of the Galaxy actor shocked fans in August 2017 when they announced their legal separation. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

The Jurassic World star married wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and the author gave birth to their daughter, Lyla, in 2020.

Anna has since said issues being swept under the rug was a big driver for her and Chris’ divorce. “For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she said on her podcast. “In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Anna’s engagement rings from Ben, Chris and Michael!