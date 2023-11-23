I’ve always been upfront about being an ambitious person,” Anne Hathaway says in the latest cover story in Net-a-Porter’s digital title, Porter. “I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them.”

The 41-year-old’s main aim: to have an “ultramarathon” of a career. The actress, who’s been working since she was a kid, has already covered a lot of ground, enchanting audiences with 2001’s The Princess Diaries bringing home an Oscar for 2013’s Les Misérables and starring in the upcoming psychological thriller Eileen. But such longevity was never guaranteed. “When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face,” she told Porter. “The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix.’”

As for repairing her rep as an overly earnest theater nerd, the mom of two young sons, with her jewelry designer husband, sees no need. “I trust the sincerity,” the Brooklyn native said, adding, “Also, the world has so many spiky things in it — do I really want to throw a barb out there? I don’t think so. I would much rather put my sweetness out and lead with that.”