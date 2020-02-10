You can always expect Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to slay any red carpet, however, for the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9, the couple did not make an appearance. Just because the couple missed out on the Academy Awards doesn’t mean it’s possible we won’t see them at an afterparty, though!

The couple attended the Vanity Fair afterparty in February 2019, and the 34-year-old made it very clear to her Twitter followers that all eyes were on her that night. “Honestly this is a very important carpet and I do not need interference,” Chrissy captioned a photo, in which she joking pushed her hubby out of the way.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The pair, who have been together since 2007, obviously have the best bond, and their shared sense of humor has a lot to do with it. “She’s The One, it’s clear!” he told People in November 2019. “Chrissy’s the one because we have great chemistry, she makes me laugh all the time,” he divulged. “She’s a wonderful mother. She’s my best friend and she inspires some good love songs, too.”

John understands that it takes a lot of work to match her greatness, and he’s willing to do anything to keep their marriage strong. “Being a good husband is about communicating and listening to what your partner needs and wants,” he told the outlet. “A lot of it is being trustworthy, being dependable, being someone they can rely on. They want security and to know someone has their back. Hopefully, I do that for Chrissy.”

While Chrissy has silly complaints about John, like how bad he is with “scheduling” things, overall she’s happy with her beau — especially because he’s always there for her. “I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to L.A. instead of London to D.C. to have dinner with me and watch Love Island U.K. because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” the mom of two tweeted in October 2019. “Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank you.”

That’s one of the many reasons Chrissy and John are relationship goals!