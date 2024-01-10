Fans have been wondering about the status of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski‘s marriage following a viral video from the 2024 Golden Globes where the pair seemingly talked about “divorce,” and she attended a major event solo two days later.

What Did John Krasinski Say to Emily Blunt in the Viral Video?

CBS shared a TikTok video of the couple having a conversation on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, where lip readers were convinced John said the word “divorce.”

“Did he say ‘I can’t wait to divorce?'” one user wrote in the comments while another added, “I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce.” One person wrote, “It’s definitely divorce. Played it too many times.”

While so many fans were convinced John said “divorce,” some had other ideas about what he said. A number of fans thought John told Emily, “I can’t wait to get indoors” as it was a chilly day in Beverly Hills. Others thought he said, “I can’t wait for the awards.”

Getty Images

Emily Blunt Made a Public Appearance Two Days After The ‘Divorce’ Rumors

After the Golden Globes, Emily attended the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards on January 9 without John. She posed on the red carpet with costars from the movie Oppenheimer as well as solo shots.

Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Still Together?

All signs point to yes. The pair has not commented on the viral video and have not made any statements about a split.

Inside the Golden Globes, Emily sweetly wore John’s red tuxedo jacket as he appeared to have given it to her to keep warm in her sleeveless dress.

When Did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Get Married?

The couple tied the knot at George Clooney‘s Lake Como, Italy, villa on July 10, 2010, after two years of dating.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the year following their marriage, John confessed he “wasn’t really looking for a relationship” before meeting his future wife.

“Then I met her, and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her,'” he recalled, adding. “It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.” By August 2009, the pair were engaged after less than a year of dating.

The couple welcomed daughters Hazel in 2014 and Violet in 2016.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Gush About Their Marriage in Rare Comments

Time only intensified their love. “Meeting John really changed my life,” Emily told InStyle in 2013, adding, “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

Three years later John was still over the moon about Emily. “I’m living a lottery ticket life. My wife is my hero in every single way,” he said during an appearance on NBC’s Today. “Truly, every single day I’m blown away by her, so I’m always looking to her for inspiration.”

Also in 2016, John made fans’ hearts melt during an interview with The Daily Beast, telling the outlet, “The best days of my life started when I met my wife — that’s the truth, it’s not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card. She’s one of the coolest people, she’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league. And so all of a sudden all of the things I loved, I got to find someone who loved that about me.”

He added, “When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.”