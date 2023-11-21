While Love Island U.S.A. alum Deb Chubb was one of the last islanders to enter the Love Island Games villa, it seems she quickly found a connection with Love Island Australia star Callum Hole. Since the show was prerecorded — unlike the original Love Island — fans are wondering if the international couple is still together.

When Did Deb and Callum Get Eliminated on ‘Love Island Games’?

Callum entered Love Island Games on day one and struggled to find a connection during his time in Fiji. While Caleb was initially in a friendship couple with Love Island U.K. star Liberty Poole, she was eliminated during episode 13.

Deb walked into the villa as a bombshell during episode 14 alongside Love Island U.S.A. star Zeta Morrison, Love Island U.K. star Scott Van-der Sluis, Love Island Germany star Aurelia Lamprecht and Love Island Australia stars Mitch Hibbert and Tina Provis.

Callum and Deb made it into the final three couples — thanks to the votes of the recently eliminated islanders — but they fell short against Love Island U.S.A. star Johnny Middlebrooks and Aurelia and Love Island U.S.A. star Justine Ndiba and Love Island U.K. star Jack Fowler.

“I met Callum. I had this experience, so I’m happy,” Deb told host Maya Jama following their third-place finish on episode 19. Meanwhile, Caleb added that he “already felt like a winner.”

Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV

Are ‘Love Island Games’ Star Deb and Callum Still Together?

While Deb and Callum have yet to publicly address their relationship status, the pair seem to be on good terms as the California resident shared a sentimental statement looking back at her time on the series.

“First of all, I’m SO thankful for this experience,” the Love Island U.S.A. season 4 star captioned the picture. “When else do you get to go to Fiji and live in a Villa with a bunch of hotties from around the world!?”

However, she wished viewers got to see more of her and Callum’s relationship as she never “laughed so much” in her life.

“I wish I came in earlier so I could’ve proved myself to you guys,” the Peacock alum continued. “But regardless, what an amazing experience. I hope you all enjoyed watching the show!! Cheers to new friendships, the mega duel, and third place (again)!!”

The Australia native seemingly reaffirmed her statement, commenting under the post, “HAHAHA I miss our laughs already!!!”